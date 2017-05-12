BRIEF-Home Capital says may need to make asset disposals

May 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital ceo says terms of hoopp credit line will have significant effect on performance in 2017

* Home capital interim ceo says recognises need for some restructuring within the company

* Home capital cfo says repaying hoopp facility may neccessitate asset disposals

* Home capital director says doesn't expect new, significant transactions within the next days and weeks

* Home capital director hibben says run-off scenario 'last one ever hope to be executing'

* Home capital director hibben says run-off very unlikely

* Home capital director hibben says looking at a wider range of options than just a liquidity backstop

* Home capital cfo says will need to absorb a number of charges in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)