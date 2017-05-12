FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital says may need to make asset disposals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital says may need to make asset disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital ceo says terms of hoopp credit line will have significant effect on performance in 2017

* Home capital interim ceo says recognises need for some restructuring within the company

* Home capital cfo says repaying hoopp facility may neccessitate asset disposals

* Home capital director says doesn't expect new, significant transactions within the next days and weeks

* Home capital director hibben says run-off scenario 'last one ever hope to be executing'

* Home capital director hibben says run-off very unlikely

* Home capital director hibben says looking at a wider range of options than just a liquidity backstop

* Home capital cfo says will need to absorb a number of charges in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.