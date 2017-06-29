June 29 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come
soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'
* Home capital chair says expects final approval of
regulatory settlement in august
* Home capital chair says buffet brand brings instant
credibility for depositors, to enable steady funding going
forward
* Home capital director hibben says encouraged by increased
deposit inflows since buffett financing announced
* Home capital director hibben says "too early to declare
victory" in pursuit of home capital's recovery
* Home capital interim cfo says doesn't expect restoration
of dividends in next 12 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)