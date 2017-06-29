BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members
June 29 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital announces closing of new C$2 billion credit facility and agreement to sell approximately $252 million of residential mortgages
* Home Capital Group Inc - entered into an agreement with a third party for sale of approximately $252 million of residential mortgages
* Home Capital Group Inc - "we expect enough liquidity to completely pay down credit line over coming months"
* Home Capital Group Inc - sale of approximately $252 million of residential mortgages is expected to close and fund on June 30, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - new credit agreement replaces, and is on substantially same terms as, C$2 billion loan facility made as of May 1, 2017
* Home Capital-does not currently intend to draw further on new credit, except to extent that alternative sources of liquidity on better terms are unavailable
* Home Capital-expects to have enough liquidity over coming months to repay amounts outstanding under new credit agreement through other sources of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet