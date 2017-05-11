FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital's high-interest accounts balance expected to fall to C$128 mln
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital's high-interest accounts balance expected to fall to C$128 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital group inc - liquid assets stood at approximately $1.02 billion as of end of day may 10, 2017

* Home capital group inc - company's aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity totaled approximately $1.62 billion as of end of day may 10, 2017

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at $12.54 billion and oaken savings accounts stood at $155 million as at may 9, 2017

* Home capital group inc - high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances are expected to be approximately $128 million on may 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

