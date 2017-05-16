FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Depot posts Q1 earnings per share $1.67
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Depot posts Q1 earnings per share $1.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* The Home Depot announces first quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $1.67

* Q1 sales $23.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $23.76 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Depot Inc - company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance

* Home Depot Inc - comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were positive 5.5 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.0 percent

* Home Depot Inc - company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for year

* Home Depot - now 2017 expects diluted earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 11.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.15

* Home Depot Inc sees fiscal 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent

* FY earnings per share view $7.20, revenue view $99.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

