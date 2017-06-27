Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
June 27 HOMEMAID AB (PUBL)
* HOMEMAID ACQUIRES THE BUSINESS OF VIP SERVICE I UPPSALA AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
* ACQUISITION WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS A CASH TRANSACTION WITH AN ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.