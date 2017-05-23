FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Homeserve posts FY adjusted pre-tax profit 112.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc:

* FY revenue £785.0m versus £633.2m year ago

* FY adjusted profit before tax £112.4m versus £93m year ago

* FY EBITDA £154.2m versus £122.7m year ago

* Net debt at 31 March 2017 was £261.4m

* Says board is proposing to increase final dividend to 11.2p per share (FY16: 8.9p) to be paid on 3 August 2017

* Expects further strong growth in FY18

* Expects to deliver around $15m EBITDA this coming year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

