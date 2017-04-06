April 6 Homeserve Plc:

* Expects to report results at upper end of market expectations 1 for year to March 31, 2017

* UK business has had another good year with customer growth of 1 pct

* Rapid progress in USA with 50 mln affinity partner households and 3 mln customers at year end

* In USA, we ended financial year with 3 mln customers, representing another significant milestone and up 28 pct compared to FY16

* UK retention remains strong at 80 pct and continue to see high income per customer

* Anticipate income per customer in UK increasing further next year as customers purchase more comprehensive cover, receive benefits of more usage