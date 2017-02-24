Feb 24 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says unit Fabrigene Ltd buys 208.7 million shares in Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY for $25 million

* Says unit Foxteq Holdings Inc buys 25 million shares in Fabrigene Ltd for $25 million

* Says unit Foxconn (Far East) Ltd buys 250 million shares in Foxteq Holdings Inc for $25 million

