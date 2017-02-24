BRIEF-LifeAir H2 operating loss at SEK 3.1 million
Feb 28 LifeAir AB (publ) (formerly Ascenditur AB (publ)):
Feb 24 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit Fabrigene Ltd buys 208.7 million shares in Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY for $25 million
* Says unit Foxteq Holdings Inc buys 25 million shares in Fabrigene Ltd for $25 million
* Says unit Foxconn (Far East) Ltd buys 250 million shares in Foxteq Holdings Inc for $25 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 28 LifeAir AB (publ) (formerly Ascenditur AB (publ)):
* Says the co to be listed on TSE first section since March 21, changed from TSE second section
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 130,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 15 to March 17