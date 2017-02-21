BRIEF-Honda announces executive changes in its North American operations

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Honda Motor Co Inc:

* Jeff Conrad to assume additional responsibility for Acura division, Core Support division of Automobile Sales & Marketing

* John Mendel, Executive VP of AHM Automobile Sales, to retire; Masayuki Igarashi to become Executive VP, Auto, Auto Operations, Export Sales

* Keita Muramatsu, currently President, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, to become Executive Vice President of Motorcycle Division Source text (bit.ly/2m4ZzYV) Further company coverage: