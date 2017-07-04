July 4 Honda Cars India Ltd:

* Monthly domestic sales of 12,804 units in June 2017 against 11,407 units in corresponding month last year, growth of 12.2 percent

* Exported a total of 450 units in June 2017

* "we foresee that GST rollout, good monsoon forecast and upcoming festive season will further improve buyers' sentiment" Source text - (Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 12,804 units in June 2017 against 11,407 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 12.2%. The company's best seller Honda City recorded cumulative sales of 34,125 units during Jan - June 2017 becoming the highest selling mid-size sedan during H1 of 2017. Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said "HCIL conducted a price protection in June to those customers who purchase cars before GST roll out in order to counter the sales challenge during pre-GST period. It helped us maintain good sales numbers. We foresee that the GST rollout, good monsoon forecast and upcoming festive season will further improve the buyers' sentiment." "The 4th Gen Honda City reached yet another milestone in its successful journey in India, recording cumulative sales of over 2.5 lakh units in June 2017. City also became the highest selling mid-size sedan in H1 of 2017," he added. HCIL also exported a total of 450 units in June 2017.)