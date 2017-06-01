FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honda Cars India May domestic sales up about 13 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 1, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Honda Cars India May domestic sales up about 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd:

* Monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year

* Exported a total of 498 units in May 2017

* Government's plan for timely rollout of GST & a better monsoon forecast will aid in sales growth in coming months Source text: [Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 13.3%. The company continues to receive strong demand for the new City and WR-V. Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said "We are happy to have achieved positive growth in May sales. We continue to receive strong demand for New City and Honda WR-V. The government's plan for timely rollout of GST & a better monsoon forecast will aid in sales growth in coming months." HCIL also exported a total of 498 units in May 2017.]

