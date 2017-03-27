FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India appoints Minoru Kato as president, CEO
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 27, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India appoints Minoru Kato as president, CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India:

* Top management change in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd

* Minoru Kato is appointed as new president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd

* Keita Muramatsu - current president & ceo, hmsi bids adieu to india after 6 years Source text: [Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a top management change in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI). Mr. Minoru Kato is appointed as new President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. with effect from 1st April 2017. After spear-heading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for six years, Mr. Keita Muramatsu – the current President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) will move on to assume a new role as Executive Vice President – American Honda Co., Inc. ] Further company coverage:

