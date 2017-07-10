Russian minister says power project in Crimea will go ahead
ISTANBUL, July 10 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that construction of two power plants in Crimea would go ahead.
July 10 Honey Badger Exploration Inc:
* Honey badger provides update on share consolidation
* TSX venture exchange approved share consolidation of co's shares at a ratio of five pre-consolidation shares to one
* Consolidation is expected to be effective at open of market on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
July 10 A U.S. judge has rejected a former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee's arguments that he had a constitutional right to use marijuana while under indictment for what federal prosecutors call a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors to prescribe an opioid drug.