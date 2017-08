May 31 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc :

* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service

* New agreement runs through 2022 and includes maintenance servicing for 12 years

* ‍signed an agreement with Vietjet Air for 98 auxiliary power units for airliner's new fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft​