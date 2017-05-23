FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell CEO sees "opportunity to simplify portfolio" - EPG 2017 Conf
May 23, 2017 / 7:14 PM / in 5 months

BRIEF-Honeywell CEO sees "opportunity to simplify portfolio" - EPG 2017 Conf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell CEO says aerospace restructuring is “interesting” and sees “opportunity to simplify portfolio”

* Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says being in too many markets is not a great thing

* Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says smaller end markets that don’t move the “needle much” can become a distraction; says would like to focus on markets that matter to co

* Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says critical for co to be successful in becoming a software industrial; says reviewing co’s portfolio, and will shape it over course of next 2-3 years Further company coverage:

