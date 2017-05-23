FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Honeywell reaffirms full year 2017 guidance - presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.75 - $1.80 - Electrical products group conference presentation

* Sees Q2 sales $9.7 billion - $9.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $9.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 organic sales to be flat to up 2 percent

* Sees Q2 earnings per share up 7 percent - 10 percent ex-divestitures

* Reaffirming full year 2017 guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09, revenue view $39.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continuing previously initiated strategic portfolio review; expect to complete assessment by fall Source text: (bit.ly/2rQ7Izb) Further company coverage:

