May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Fok Corporation Ltd:

* Unit on 16 May 2017 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated third party individual

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition was HK$12.7 million

* Deal to acquire entire issued share capital of King Dynasty Limited

* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact on consolidated earnings per share of company for current financial year