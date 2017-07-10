BRIEF-PC Guard says Aneta Frukacz resigns from CEO post
* ANETA FRUKACZ RESIGNS FROM THE POST OF CEO AS OF JULY 11 FOR PERSONAL REASONS Source text for Eikon:
July 10 Hong Kong Education Intl Investments Ltd :
* Expects to record a substantial increase in net loss for year ended 30 June 2017
* Expected increase in net loss mainly due to result of volatile stock market in Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANETA FRUKACZ RESIGNS FROM THE POST OF CEO AS OF JULY 11 FOR PERSONAL REASONS Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, July 10 The International Brotherhood of Teamsters urged McKesson Corp's shareholders to vote against the company's executive pay practices and called for it to appoint an independent chairman as the union criticized the drug distributor for its role in the U.S. opioid drug epidemic.