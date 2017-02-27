BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing FY profit attributable drops 27 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd :

* FY profit attributable HK$5.77 billion versus HK$7.96 billion

* FY revenue and other income HK$11.12 billion versus HK$13.38 billion

* Board recommends a final dividend of $2.04 per share, resulting in full-year dividend of $4.25 per share

* FY average daily number of derivatives contracts traded on the futures exchange 463,841, up 18 percent

* FY average daily volume of metals contracts traded on LME (lots) 618,627 versus 670,189

* "Will continue to broaden our connectivity scheme to cover other asset classes in order to capture opportunities arising from RMB's internationalisation"

* "Looking ahead into rest of 2017, operating environment for financial markets is expected to remain challenging"

* "Now preparing for launch of our qianhai commodities trading platform"

* "Capital markets in 2017 are likely to be volatile"

* "LME decided to introduce caps on warehouse charges, effective 1 April 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: