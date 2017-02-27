FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing FY profit attributable drops 27 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing FY profit attributable drops 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd :

* FY profit attributable HK$5.77 billion versus HK$7.96 billion

* FY revenue and other income HK$11.12 billion versus HK$13.38 billion

* Board recommends a final dividend of $2.04 per share, resulting in full-year dividend of $4.25 per share

* FY average daily number of derivatives contracts traded on the futures exchange 463,841, up 18 percent

* FY average daily volume of metals contracts traded on LME (lots) 618,627 versus 670,189

* "Will continue to broaden our connectivity scheme to cover other asset classes in order to capture opportunities arising from RMB's internationalisation"

* "Looking ahead into rest of 2017, operating environment for financial markets is expected to remain challenging"

* "Now preparing for launch of our qianhai commodities trading platform"

* "Capital markets in 2017 are likely to be volatile"

* "LME decided to introduce caps on warehouse charges, effective 1 April 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.