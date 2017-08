May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd

* qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago

* Q1 net profit hk$ 1,716 million versus hk$1,432 million a year ago

* q1 revenue and other income hk$ 3,048 million versus hk$2,751 million a year ago

* implementation of orion trading platform - securities market platform remains on track