BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd:
* Welcomes government's appointment of Stephen Yiu, re-appointment of Anita Fung, Rafael Gil-Tienda, Margaret Leung as members of HKEX's board
* Yiu is appointed to succeed John Harrison who will retire from Board after conclusion of 2017 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
