BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says it reprimands and fines iSTAR International Futures Co Ltd HK$3 million ($386,055.67) over anti-money laundering-related internal control failures
Source text in English: bit.ly/2p6FRdn ($1 = 7.7709 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.