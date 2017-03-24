BRIEF-Tuan Sing's unit to purchase land for S$47.8 mln
* Unit exercised an option to purchase a piece of vacant land for a total cash consideration of S$47.8 million
March 24 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* says reprimands and fines Merrill Lynch Far East Limited & Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited HK$15 million ($1.93 million) over internal control failures
OTTAWA, April 12 Canadian home prices rose in March as prices continued to climb in major cities in Ontario and British Columbia, according to data released on Wednesday which was likely to add to concerns about affordability in some parts of the country.