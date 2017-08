Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Leong Bank Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 549.9 million rgt

* "A moderate recovery is expected in 2017"

* Qtrly net interest income 708.6 million rgt versus 677.8 million rgt

* Interim single tier dividend of 15.0 sen per share has been proposed for the current quarter

* Year ago, qtrly net profit 344.1 million rgt