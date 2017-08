March 20 (Reuters) - Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels Ltd

* Fy profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$675 million (2015: hk$1,000 million)

* Final dividend of 15 hk cents per share

* Expects outlook for 2017 to remain soft until official mourning period ends in october 2017

* Despite uncertainties, remain cautiously optimistic and will see improved financial performance in 2017

* Fy revenue hk$5.63 billion versus hk$5.74 billion