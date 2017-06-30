BRIEF-CPI Property Group raises EUR 51.5 million, issues 515 mln shares
* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CPI PROPERTY GROUP RAISES EUR 51.5 MILLION AND ISSUES 515 MILLION NEW SHARES.
June 30 Hongkong Chinese Ltd
* Notified by Hennessy Holdings that it executed a charge over shares to charge 1.11bln ordinary shares of HK$1.00 each capital of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 30 U.s. President Donald Trump's proposal to restrict imports of steel and aluminium for national security reasons came under fire at the WTO on Friday, with China, the European Union, Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Russia raising concerns.