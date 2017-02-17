BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Hongkong Chinese Ltd:
* Company would share a loss from joint venture of not less than HK$10 million for year ending 31st March, 2017
* Expected result was due to net fair value loss on joint venture's investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)