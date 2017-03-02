FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hongkong Land posts FY profit after tax attributable of $847.8 mln
March 2, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hongkong Land posts FY profit after tax attributable of $847.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd

* FY profit after tax attributable to shareholders $847.8 million versus $904.5 million

* FY revenue $1.99 billion versus $1.93 billion

* In the residential sector improved profits are expected to be offset by lower contributions from other regions

* "Group's commercial portfolio is expected to continue generating stable returns in 2017."

* Directors are recommending a final dividend of US¢13.00 per share

* "In the group's residential business a higher contribution from mainland china is expected to be offset by lower profits from Singapore" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

