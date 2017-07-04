BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment from ASML
* Says Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$563.6 million ($18.48 million) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd
July 4Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL201510074502.3), for a kind of LED advertising lamp
* Patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xvQU1E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$563.6 million ($18.48 million) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd
LONDON, July 4 British chip designer Imagination Technologies said it had made no progress in its battle with its biggest customer Apple , and the sale of the company triggered by the dispute was continuing with talks with potential buyers.