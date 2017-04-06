BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 68.2 million yuan to 81.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (65 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment