April 6Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 68.2 million yuan to 81.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (65 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xijcmr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)