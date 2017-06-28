June 28 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 158.5 million yuan to 179.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 137.8 million yuan

* Says steady growth in main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MQR8cH

