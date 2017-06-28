HK's second board hits fresh low amid market jitters
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board hit a fresh record low on Wednesday, with shares of penny stocks plunging as investors raced to reduce their exposure to the highly volatile market.
June 28 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 158.5 million yuan to 179.1 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 137.8 million yuan
* Says steady growth in main business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MQR8cH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 Toshiba Corp chip business chief Yasuo Naruke: