BRIEF-ViroMed receives patent
* Says it receives patent about composition for Preventing or Treating Peripheral Artery Disease Using Hepatocyte Growth Factor and Stromal Cell Derived Factor 1 alpha
July 5 Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received Singapore patent(No. PCT/CN2013/072402), for component and method for treating viral disease
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V9mGV3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it receives patent about composition for Preventing or Treating Peripheral Artery Disease Using Hepatocyte Growth Factor and Stromal Cell Derived Factor 1 alpha
* Says it receives patent about novel Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteriophage Vib-PAP-2 and its use for preventing proliferation of Vibrio parahaemolyticus