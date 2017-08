BRIEF-Horace Mann Q1 operating earnings per share $0.37

April 24 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp:

* Horace Mann reports first quarter 2017 net income per share and operating EPS of $0.37

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horace Mann Educators Corp - qtrly total revenues $ 287.3 million versus $ 271.3 million

* Qtrly book value per share $32.60 versus $33.11

* Horace Mann - property and casualty net income impacted by $0.27 cents of elevated catastrophe losses, and adverse non-catastrophe weather-related losses in quarter