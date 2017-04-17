BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says TBI offers takeover bid for its shares

April 17 (Reuters) - Horiifoodservice Co Ltd
* Says TBI HOLDINGS offered a takeover bid for 5.7 million shares, or no less than 3 million shares (52.5 percent shares) of the company
* Offered purchase price at 430 yen per share
* Offering period from April 18 to May 22
* Settlement starts on May 29
* Say it will become consolidated subsidiary of TBI HOLDINGS
* Says it formed a business alliance with TBI HOLDINGS on April 17
* Says it will continue to be listing on TSE JASDAQ
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/26HAvL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)