4 months ago
BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says TBI offers takeover bid for its shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says TBI offers takeover bid for its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Horiifoodservice Co Ltd

* Says TBI HOLDINGS offered a takeover bid for 5.7 million shares, or no less than 3 million shares (52.5 percent shares) of the company

* Offered purchase price at 430 yen per share

* Offering period from April 18 to May 22

* Settlement starts on May 29

* Say it will become consolidated subsidiary of TBI HOLDINGS

* Says it formed a business alliance with TBI HOLDINGS on April 17

* Says it will continue to be listing on TSE JASDAQ

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/26HAvL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

