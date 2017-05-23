FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp to merge with Lafayette Community Bancorp
May 23, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp to merge with Lafayette Community Bancorp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon bancorp and lafayette community bancorp announce the signing of a merger agreement

* Horizon bancorp - deal for implied price of lafayette common stock is $16.64 per share

* Horizon bancorp - under terms of merger agreement, shareholders of lafayette will receive fixed consideration of 0.5878 shares of horizon common stock

* Transaction value for shares of common stock, owned by shareholders other than horizon, is approximately $32.0 million

* Shareholders owning less than 100 shares of lafayette common stock will receive $17.25 in cash for each share

* Horizon bancorp - shareholders of lafayette to get fixed consideration of 0.5878 shares of horizon stock, $1.73 in cash for each share of lafayette

* Horizon bancorp - under terms of merger agreement, shareholders of lafayette will also receive $1.73 in cash

* Horizon bancorp - combined operations will be continued under horizon bank name

* Horizon bancorp - lafayette community bank will be merged into horizon bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

