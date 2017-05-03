MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Horizon Global Corp
* Horizon Global reports financial results for the first quarter 2017; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance and announces share repurchase program
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.66
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $235 million to $245 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.17
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global Corp - Westfalia integration and synergies on track
* Horizon Global Corp sees first half 2017 diluted earnings per share between $0.23 and $0.28
* Horizon Global Corp sees first half 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.52 and $0.57
* Horizon Global Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.94 and $1.04
* Horizon Global Corp - for full-year 2017, company expects revenue growth of 30 to 35 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $859.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $242.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global Corp qtrly net sales $203.3 million versus $146.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events