4 months ago
BRIEF-Horizon Global says entered into 2017 replacement term loan amendment to amend term loan credit agreement, dated as of june 30, 2015
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Global says entered into 2017 replacement term loan amendment to amend term loan credit agreement, dated as of june 30, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global - on March 31, entered into 2017 replacement term loan amendment to amend term loan credit agreement, dated as of June 30, 2015

* Horizon Global - amendment provides for replacement term loan facility, in aggregate principal amount of $160 million to replace prior term loan facility

* Horizon Global - proceeds of replacement term loan facility used to repay amount of term loans outstanding immediately prior to effectiveness of amendment Source text: (bit.ly/2oFtzvt) Further company coverage:

