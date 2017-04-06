BRIEF-Horizon Global says entered into 2017 replacement term loan amendment to amend term loan credit agreement, dated as of june 30, 2015

April 6 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global - on March 31, entered into 2017 replacement term loan amendment to amend term loan credit agreement, dated as of June 30, 2015

* Horizon Global - amendment provides for replacement term loan facility, in aggregate principal amount of $160 million to replace prior term loan facility

* Horizon Global - proceeds of replacement term loan facility used to repay amount of term loans outstanding immediately prior to effectiveness of amendment