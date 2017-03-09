March 9 Horizon Global Corp
* Horizon Global reports financial results for the fourth
quarter and full year 2016, highlighted by the transformational
acquisition of Westfalia
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.46 to $0.56
* Horizon Global Corp-Sees 2017 revenue growth of 30 to 35
percent
* Horizon Global Corp-Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings
per share between $0.90 and $1.00
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $842.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global Corp qtrly net sales $183.6 million versus
$121.3 million
* Horizon Global Corp- "Remain focused on integration of
westfalia business, with a continued expectation of realizing
EUR9 million of synergies in 2017."
* Horizon Global Corp - Qtrly net loss per diluted share $
1.07
* Q4 revenue view $169.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
