June 1 (Reuters) - Horizon North Logistics Inc

* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award

* Horizon north logistics inc - ‍revenue over initial term of contract is expected to be a minimum of $22 million​

* Horizon north logistics inc - ‍facility will be comprised of existing fleet assets and an additional $1.2 million of newly manufactured equipment​