Aug 1 (Reuters) - Horizon North Logistics Inc:

* Horizon North Logistics Inc. announces results for the quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Qtrly revenue $91.6 million versus $52.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Horizon North Logistics Inc-awarded contract in Q2 for provision of 380 person camp, related services with revenue expected to be $62 million over 3 year term