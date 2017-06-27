BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
June 27 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces district court decision to uphold Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) patents
* Horizon Pharma Plc - United States district court upheld validity of two Horizon Pharma patents covering Vimovo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals- initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Ganaxolone IV