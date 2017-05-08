FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire River Vision Development Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc:

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces agreement to acquire River Vision Development Corp and teprotumumab (rv001), a biologic in late-stage development for rare eye disease

* Horizon Pharma Plc - pivotal trial of teprotumumab in thyroid eye disease (ted) expected to begin in second half of 2017

* Horizon Pharma Plc - deal for upfront cash payment of $145 million

* Horizon Pharma - Horizon anticipates a potential peak annual sales opportunity for Teprotumumab, if approved, in excess of $250 million in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

