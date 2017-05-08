FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q1 loss per share of $0.56
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q1 loss per share of $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Announces first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Q1 sales $220.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.0 billion to $1.035 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Revised its full-year 2017 net sales guidance range to $1.000 billion to $1.035 billion from $1.240 billion to $1.290 billion

* Revised its full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $315 million to $350 million from $525 million to $575 million

* Raising its estimate of peak annual net sales for Krystexxa to $400 million from $250 million for FY

* Announces board of directors' authorization of share repurchase program for approximately 10 percent of shares outstanding

* FY2017 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.