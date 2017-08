Feb 28 (Reuters) - Horizontal Software SAS:

* FY consolidated revenue is 5.3 million euros ($5.6 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* Starts 2017 financial year with a backlog of eur 5.2 million as of Jan 1, 2017

* Anticipates on the 2017 exercise a new growth of its SaaS mode Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)