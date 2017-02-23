FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Hormel Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.44
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hormel Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp:

* Hormel foods announces record first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers FY 2017 earnings per share view to $1.65 to $1.71

* Hormel Foods Corp - qtrly Jennie-O Turkey Store operating profit down 25 percent

* Hormel Foods Corp - company is lowering its fiscal 2017 guidance to $1.65 to $1.71 per share due to challenging market conditions in turkey industry

* Hormel Foods Corp - qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit up 4 percent

* Hormel Foods-tempering FY outlook for Jennie-O Turkey Store segment due to expected continuation of pricing pressure due to low commodity turkey prices

* Hormel Foods Corp - tempering full year outlook for Jennie-O Turkey Store segment also due to given shortfalls in Q1

* Hormel Foods Corp qtrly grocery products operating profit up 1 percent; volume up 4 percent; sales up 7 percent

* Hormel Foods Corp - qtrly refrigerated foods volume down 3 percent, Jennie-O Turkey Store volume up 22 percent

* Hormel Foods Corp qtrly specialty foods operating profit flat; volume down 30 percent; sales down 19 percent

* Hormel Foods Corp - high pork raw material costs continued to impact profitability of china meat business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.