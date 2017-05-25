FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hormel Foods' Q2 earnings per share $0.39
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hormel Foods' Q2 earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp

* Hormel Foods announces second quarter results and continued margin expansion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.71

* Qtrly grocery products operating profit up 15 percent; volume up 2 percent; sales up 8 percent

* Hormel Foods Corp says qtrly specialty foods operating profit down 16 percent; volume down 33 percent; sales down 24 percent

* Hormel Foods Corp says qtrly Jennie-O Turkey Store operating profit down 29 percent; volume down 6 percent; sales down 8 percent

* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit flat; volume down 14 percent; sales down 6 percent

* Expect pressure on Jennie-O Turkey Store to continue for remainder of fiscal year given oversupply in turkey industry

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect results at Jennie-O Turkey Store to push full-year earnings toward lower end of guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

