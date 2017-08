March 27 (Reuters) - Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH:

* Hornbach family places one million ordinary shares in Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA

* Following secondary placement, family will own 37.5 pct (previously: 43.75 pct) of share capital of 48 million euros ($52.20 million) in Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA