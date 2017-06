June 30 HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA

* THREE-MONTH EARNINGS PER HOLDING SHARE ROSE 24.2 % TO EURO 3.18 (2016/2017: EURO 2.56)

* FULL-YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS FORECASTS FOR 2017/2018 HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES GROW BY 7.1 % TO EURO 1,195.5 MILLION IN Q1

* SAYS EARNINGS SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTED: EBIT UP 21.2% TO EURO 92.7 MILLION / FORECAST CONFIRMED