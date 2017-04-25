FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornby directors says requisitioned resolutions are not in best interests
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hornby directors says requisitioned resolutions are not in best interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* Directors unanimously consider that requisitioned resolutions, as put forward by requisitionists, are not in best interests of Co

* Directors unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote against both of requisitioned resolutions to be proposed at requisitioned general meeting

* Following receipt by company of requisition notice, board sought views of its major shareholders.

* Directors intend to vote against each of requisitioned resolutions

* Board received irrevocable undertakings to vote against resolutions representing 53.96 per cent. Of issued ordinary share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

